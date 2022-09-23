Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 653 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 118,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 106,985 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,808,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,732,000 after buying an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

