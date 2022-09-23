Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $375.57 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

