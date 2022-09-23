Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 194 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.53.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

