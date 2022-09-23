Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,166,303 shares of company stock worth $1,354,436,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.