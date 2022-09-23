Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 577 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $310.87 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.33 and its 200-day moving average is $304.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

