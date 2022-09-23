Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 953 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

