Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $25.39

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.39, but opened at $23.98. Golar LNG shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 24,074 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
Golar LNG Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of Golar LNG
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.