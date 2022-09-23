Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.27. Gold Fields shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 169,130 shares.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

