Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese Acquires 6,089 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,482.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,822,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,886,067.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 4,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

