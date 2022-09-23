Green Shiba Inu (new) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.44 Million (GINUX)

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded 84% higher against the US dollar. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Profile

Green Shiba Inu (new) launched on June 10th, 2021. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Buying and Selling Green Shiba Inu (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Shiba Inu is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment. The Green Shiba Inu is a token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims at setting up a Carbon Neutral Economy, with a sustainable crypto development, thus reducing the emissions and the subsequent carbon footprint that stems from mining. Telegram | Medium “

