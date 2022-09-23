GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of GP stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.39.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a negative net margin of 95.40%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

