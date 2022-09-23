Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.61

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.61 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.72). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 1,582 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £119.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,400.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

