Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.27

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 7468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

