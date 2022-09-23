GYEN (GYEN) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $351,382.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN launched on December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 3,513,194,680 coins. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

