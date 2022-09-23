H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 2,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.69. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

