H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

