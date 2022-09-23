Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.74 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.