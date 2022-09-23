Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 22.4%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 22.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 191,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 50,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Hannan Metals Trading Down 22.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$27.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.