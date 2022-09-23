Harbor Group Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,697 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $22.65. 48,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33.
