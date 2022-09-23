Harbor Group Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 224,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $60.29.

