HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,157,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,152,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,598,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.31. 17,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

