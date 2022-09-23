HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $66,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $50.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

