HB Wealth Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,911. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.63.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.