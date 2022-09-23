HB Wealth Management LLC Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VO traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. 19,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,290. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

