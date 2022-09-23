HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.69. 34,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

