HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $225.55. 47,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

