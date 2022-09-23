HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $84.09.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

