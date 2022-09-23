HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 174,943 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $166,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.46. 129,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

