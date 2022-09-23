HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,495. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

