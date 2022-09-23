Head-To-Head Comparison: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) versus Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $206.32 million 3.26 $15.89 million $2.73 32.58 Antares Pharma $183.98 million 5.19 $46.29 million $0.24 23.29

Antares Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UFP Technologies. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UFP Technologies and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 7.63% 10.62% 6.40% Antares Pharma 21.90% 7.43% 4.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UFP Technologies and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 5 0 0 2.00

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Antares Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Given UFP Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Antares Pharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. The company's injection products include XYOSTED for subcutaneous administration of testosterone replacement therapy in adult males; OTREXUP a subcutaneous methotrexate injection indicated for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis; and NOCDURNA sublingual tablets indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate. Its injection products also comprise generic Epinephrine Injection USP products indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis in adults and certain pediatric patients; Sumatriptan Injection USP indicated for the acute treatment of migraine headaches and cluster headache in adults; and Makena subcutaneous auto-injector drug-device combination product indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women, as well as Teriparatide injection used for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fracture, and glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis in men and women. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; QuickShot auto-injectors; TLANDO to treat deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone in adult males; and drug/device products for urologic oncology, immunology, and endocrinology. The company has strategic alliances and partnerships with Pfizer Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd, and AMAG. Antares Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

