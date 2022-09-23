Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $327.17

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.17 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 264.70 ($3.20). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.26), with a volume of 42,946 shares changing hands.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.41 million and a P/E ratio of 842.19.

Headlam Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, insider Simon King purchased 10,661 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £29,850.80 ($36,069.12).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

