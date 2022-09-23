Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider John Mattick Buys 8,312 Shares

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) insider John Mattick bought 8,312 shares of Healius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$30,172.56 ($21,099.69).

John Mattick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, John Mattick bought 19,230 shares of Healius stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$70,151.04 ($49,056.67).

Healius Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healius Cuts Dividend

About Healius

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Healius’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

