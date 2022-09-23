Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider John Mattick Buys 8,312 Shares

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) insider John Mattick bought 8,312 shares of Healius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$30,172.56 ($21,099.69).
John Mattick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, John Mattick bought 19,230 shares of Healius stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$70,151.04 ($49,056.67).
Healius Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Healius Cuts Dividend
About Healius
Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.
