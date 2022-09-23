Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.92

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $130.92 and traded as low as $122.68. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $122.71, with a volume of 11,596,200 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81.

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 800.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

