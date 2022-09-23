Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.68. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

