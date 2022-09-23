Helmet.insure 24 Hour Volume Hits $133,809.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $478,203.73 and approximately $133,809.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,812,246 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

