Hermez Network Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00018582 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.09 million and approximately $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,033.11 or 1.00093971 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00059340 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00067230 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00078548 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

