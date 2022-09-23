Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 797,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

