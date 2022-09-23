Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 2.0 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

BIPC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 420,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.