Herold Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 85,904 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IGIB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. 2,099,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,389. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

