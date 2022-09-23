Herold Advisors Inc. Has $739,000 Holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 771.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the first quarter valued at about $267,000.

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS AVDR remained flat at $24.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,076 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.

