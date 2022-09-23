Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,108 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 277,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. 103,348,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,860,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

