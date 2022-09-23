Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sealed Air Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 1,390,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

