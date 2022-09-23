Hertz Network (HTZ) Market Cap Hits $208,716.03

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $208,716.03 and $37.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010972 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
