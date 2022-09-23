HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) fell 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Separately, SEB Equities raised HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

