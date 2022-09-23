High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of TSE HWO opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About High Arctic Energy Services
