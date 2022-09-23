Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,607 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 1.2% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $78.43. 7,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,752. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83.

