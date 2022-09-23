Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,038. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.18.

