Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.59

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.59 and last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 1502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

