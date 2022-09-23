HNC COIN (HNC) Price Hits $0.0135

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One HNC COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

