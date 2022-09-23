Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 250 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

